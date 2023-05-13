New councillor and primary school teacher 'determined to improve life chances of children' in Peterborough

Katy Cole was elected to Peterborough City Council on 4 May

Being elected to Peterborough City Council (PCC) on 4 May felt “absolutely amazing,” new councillor Katy Cole (Labour, Dogsthorpe) has said.

“Other than getting married and having my children... that’s right up there with the best experiences I’ve had in my life,” she added.

Cllr Cole is one of seven councillors elected at this year's local elections who weren't part of PCC’s previous cohort.

She is also the only new female councillor and says she’s determined to “ensure that young people, families and women – women in particular – are encouraged to use their voices to stand up to make Peterborough better”.

Cllr Cole added that she’s passionate about supporting domestic abuse charities and causes as well as “improving the life chances of children in Dogsthorpe and across Peterborough”.

“I’m born and bred in Peterborough,” Cllr Cole said. “I’m a local girl and there were Sure Start centres here, there were play schemes for children, there were places you could go as a family, as a mum, as a first-time mum, to access support. That’s what I really want to throw my weight behind.”

Cllr Cole’s interest in children and education is grounded in both her personal and professional life.

A mother of a 10 and seven-year-old, Cllr Cole is also a primary school teacher and says she’s seen first-hand the “effects that 13 years of a Tory Government has had” on the “life chances of children” and schools having to provide children with clothes, food and mental health support as well as education.

“I’m determined to play an integral role in improving the life chances of children in Dogsthorpe and across Peterborough,” Cllr Cole added.

Gender ‘not an issue’ in Peterborough Labour Party

But, while she is an advocate for women and families, Cllr Cole is less concerned about gender in local politics, or at least within her own party.

“I don’t see that within the Labour group, within the Labour Party, there is that divide between men and women,” she said. “Gender is not an issue; I don’t feel it’s an issue.

“In terms of the council as a whole, I’m not commenting on other parties and who they select but I was selected in a fair way and we’ve got a strong set of Labour councillors in Peterborough and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Fellow new councillor wants to ‘get back to basics’ and bring community together

Also part of the set is Cllr Richard Strangward (Labour) who was elected to Bretton, ousting Conservative councillor Chris Burbage.

Chair of Bretton Parish Council, he says he’s well aware of the problems in the area, particularly with regards to the local environment.

“We have a lot of issues with the lack of maintenance in the area,” he said. “Damaged paths, overgrown bushes. What I’d like to do is get back to basics and get the area looking tidy again. To do that, it will involve members of the community.

"I’m a big believer that this job is about getting the community together to achieve things."

Outside his council work, Cllr Strangward works for the NHS as a capital project manager.