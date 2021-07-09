New council housing a step closer as work starts on project in Peterborough area

Senior Quantity Surveyor Sean Buxton and Contracts Manager Tony Hughes, both of D Brown Building Contractors, with SKDC Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Coun Robert Reid, and SKDC Director for Housing and Property, Andrew Cotton. EMN-210807-151002001

The development, by South Kesteven District Council, is one in a series of social housing projects to bring much-needed housing to the people who really need it, says the authority.

Meadow Close is the first of two new-build sites, with a second, at Trinity Road, Stamford, due to get under way in the coming weeks - together bringing a total of 12 new council homes.

They will be allocated to those on the housing register.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Coun Robert Reid handles the digger at the new Bourne council housing development. EMN-210807-151014001

Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Coun Robert Reid said: “These new flats and bungalows form part of South Kesteven District Council’s commitment to deliver good quality social housing across the district.

“They are sensitive developments providing new homes as we work hard to meet the district’s future housing demand. This supports the ambitions laid out in our Corporate Plan, to provide housing that meets the needs of all residents.

“The first development is close to the centre of Bourne, is in keeping with the character of South Kesteven and will benefit those who already live locally.”

The Meadow Close project, in partnership with D Brown Building Contractors, comprises four flats and three bungalows and is set to be complete by April 2022. The land is owned by SKDC and currently used for parking. Five more new homes will follow in Stamford.

Designs for teh council houses at Meadow Close, Bourne. EMN-210807-150941001

Meadow Close already has a mixture of bungalows and small blocks of flats, and residents there were involved in local consultations which helped shape the new development before it was put forward for planning consent.

All properties will have lifetime home features, making them fully accessible and easily adaptable for additional needs at minimal cost. One car parking space is to be provided for each of the flats, together with a further ten spaces providing a total of 17 extra spaces across both sites.

The properties will be built using timber frame construction which has several benefits:

○ It is more ecological and sustainable than bricks due to responsible and renewable sourcing, low production energy usage and being a natural store for carbon;

Designs for teh council houses at Meadow Close, Bourne. EMN-210807-150952001

○ Good insulative properties for better energy performance;

○ A faster and less disruptive build.