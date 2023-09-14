News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

New council group will drive review of Peterborough planning policies

A new Local Plan, started this year, is due for completion in 2026 with new sites earmarked for development
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A committee of eight Peterborough City Council (PCC) councillors will be formed to work on the city’s new Local Plan.

The council began work on this, which lays out rules for developers as well as sites ear-marked for construction, in January this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having issued a call out for suggested sites and opened an initial round of public consultation, it will now form a ‘working group’ of cross-party councillors to make recommendations to the rest of the council on the plan and keep track of its progress.

Peterborough City Council has begun a review of its Local PlanPeterborough City Council has begun a review of its Local Plan
Peterborough City Council has begun a review of its Local Plan
Most Popular
Read More
Councils asks residents where you’d like to see new developments in the city

It will not have decision-making powers, however, with these ultimately resting with PCC’s cabinet and the council as a whole.

The committee’s meetings, moreover, won’t be public, but brief minutes will be published online, PCC says.

A second round of public consultation is expected in summer 2024 when a draft version of the new Local Plan has been drawn up, with completion projected for 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PCC currently has an adopted Local Plan which remains in force until then, which was finalised in 2019.

But land designated for use by businesses in this plan has largely run out, which PCC says is one of the driving forces behind the creation of the new one.

The first round of consultation, which includes 45 questions on the principles behind possible policies, closes this week (15th September).

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterboroughLocal Plan