New cocktail and wins bar set to open in Yaxley
A new ‘high end’ cocktail and wine bar is set to open on Main Street, Yaxley after being granted a bar licence.
Domenico Ricciardi has been successful in his application to Huntingdonshire District Council for a new premises licence.
The venue is set to be a cocktail/wine bar that serves tapas as well as an “array of beautiful drinks and food.”
The application added that the venue will offer a “relaxed and chilled” atmosphere with music in the background, including various live jazz and acoustic acts.
The bar can open between 12pm to 11:30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm to 11pm Sundays to Thursdays.
The bar will replace the former RAF Lancaster Club, which closed in 2020.
Noise concerns were raised by some local residents. One objection stated: “Such late- night hours are incongruent with the ambiance and atmosphere typically associated with dining establishments and could disrupt the tranquillity of the surrounding area, especially considering the premises is in a conservation area."
The council’s licensing sub-committee decided to still grant the licence and recognised the noise mitigation measures that the owner has taken, including installing soundproof windows.