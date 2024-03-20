Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new ‘high end’ cocktail and wine bar is set to open on Main Street, Yaxley after being granted a bar licence.

Domenico Ricciardi has been successful in his application to Huntingdonshire District Council for a new premises licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is set to be a cocktail/wine bar that serves tapas as well as an “array of beautiful drinks and food.”

The former Lancaster Club on Main Street, Yaxley.

The application added that the venue will offer a “relaxed and chilled” atmosphere with music in the background, including various live jazz and acoustic acts.

The bar can open between 12pm to 11:30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm to 11pm Sundays to Thursdays.

The bar will replace the former RAF Lancaster Club, which closed in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noise concerns were raised by some local residents. One objection stated: “Such late- night hours are incongruent with the ambiance and atmosphere typically associated with dining establishments and could disrupt the tranquillity of the surrounding area, especially considering the premises is in a conservation area."