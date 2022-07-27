Newark Court in Dogsthorpe.

A new 27-bedroom co-living facility have been given the go ahead to be built at Newark Court, just off Newark Avenue in Dogsthorpe.

Peterborough City Council has granted approval to plans submitted by the Ebrahim Family Trust to create the new facility complete with 27 en-suite bedrooms, communal rooms and 30 parking spaces.

The majority of ground floor rooms have been designed with a patio/outside sitting area. There will also be several communal rooms including kitchen/dining room, lounges, laundry and a gym

Currently on the site is a vacant 1960s office building that is dated and not up to the current standards, this will be demolished to make way for the new development.

In 2016, an application for a new residential care home was approved and a material start was made but progress has not moved any further forward. The new 2.5/three storey building has been designed largely with similar proportions to those plans.