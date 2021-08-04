New CCTV cameras to be installed in Peterborough city centre

The TSB branch on Long Causeway.

This comes after a successful planning application from TSB Bank on Long Causeway.

Two new dome cameras will be installed below the shop’s frontage. One will replace an existing camera, while the other is brand new.

The 139mm x 125.4mm cameras will be used to increase security for the bank’s ATM users and prevent fraudulent uses of the machines.

Police have said that installation of the cameras is “acceptable” providing they are well signposted and registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Commenting on the plans, Designing Out Crime Officer Jules Hanrahan said: “Having looked at the crimes and incidents this area is a considered medium to high risk in relation to the vulnerability of crime and the fear of crime, this office are of the opinion that the proposed application and location of the cameras to be acceptable.

“External CCTV should be well signed and registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office. These signs should conform to the Information Commissioner’s Office regulations and placed in relevant areas around the site including the main entrance and near the cash machine.