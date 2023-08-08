Plans for a new boutique hotel in March have been submitted.

Relax Inn- Station Road Ltd plans to convert the existing large detached Victorian villa at 42 Station Road into a hotel with 12 rooms.

The property used to be a family home but is now vacant and has been on the market for several months.

The Victorian property on Station Road, March.

The home already has planning permission for four of the rooms to be used as a bed and breakfast.

No changes are proposes to the site layout apart from the addition of ten parking spaces at the front of the property.

Seven of the 12 rooms would be on the ground floor and be accessible for people with mobility issues, according to the applicants.

The application states: “The provision of a new boutique hotel in an edge of centre location is consistent with the strategic and sustainability policies of the adopted local plan.

The site is in a highly sustainable and accessible location between the railway station and the centre of the town.

“The building is suitable for conversion and no external alterations are proposed.

"The limited scale and nature of the hotel accommodation (no function room or bar is such that it is unlikely to have an unacceptable impact on residential amenity.”