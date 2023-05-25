News you can trust since 1948
New 70-bed care home specialising in dementia care planned in Peterborough village

The care home has been designed to pay homage to the history of brickworks in Eye Green.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th May 2023, 23:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 23:33 BST

Plans for a new 70-bed care home, which would specialise in dementia care, in Eye Green have been submitted.

The application submitted by Pearson Anderson Limited and HSSP Architects Limited has identified a 1.16-acre site to the rear of numbers 7 and 9 Eye Green for the development. The land is currently used for agricultural purposes.

The building itself would be two storeys and made up of three wings to form a C shape, enclosing an internal courtyard.

A proposed visual of the planned care home in Eye Green.A proposed visual of the planned care home in Eye Green.
A proposed visual of the planned care home in Eye Green.
The northern wing could include a kitchen, salon, cafe, staff office and residential accommodation on the first-floor level.

The central and southern wings consist of the remaining residential accommodation, including bedrooms, lounges and dining areas.

Each floor would have its own fire protected staircase, with a 13-person lift adjacent to reception, a dumb- waiter adjacent to the kitchen and an 8-person lift to the south.

A new private access will also be created between 7 and 9 Green Road.

A map of the Eye Green, with the proposed site of the care home circled in purple.A map of the Eye Green, with the proposed site of the care home circled in purple.
A map of the Eye Green, with the proposed site of the care home circled in purple.

The application states that the aim is to pay homage to the brickworks which were “sadly” lost from Eye Green’s landscape in the 1990s.

The application states: “The proposed development will positively enhance both the site, surroundings and wider area.

"The proposal will result in a high-quality care home specialising in dementia care, which will provide a good living environment for all residents and enhance the character and appearance of the area.

"The site will help to create an inclusive and sustainable community for the future.”

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00394/FUL.

