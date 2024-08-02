New 36-bed studio apartment development planned in Peterborough
Plans have been submitted for a new development of 36 studio apartments.
The development would be located at 36-38 Park Road, close to the city centre, in what is currently the location of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Christian Connections.
The 36 one-bedroom studio apartments would be located across the building’s five floors and include 18 double rooms and 12 single rooms; each with it’s own en-suite and sink facilities.
Each floor would have its own kitchen and communal area as well as a utility room.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00980/FUL.