Plans to create a new 24-bed care home in Peterborough have been approved.

The plans will see the office block Ruthlyn House, at 90 Lincoln Road converted. It was previously used as an office block by Azets Accountants and Business Advisors but currently sits empty.

Plans are for the shell of the original building to remain largely unaltered but for two small extensions, a first floor infill between the original building and the rear extension and a further extension at the back of the building to provide lounge facilities and a fire escape from the first floor.

90 Lincoln Road.

A total of 24 bedrooms would be provided with full wet room en-suites with 12 on the ground floor and 12 on the first floor.

The ground floor would be complete with a kitchen and dining room with general and private lounge areas and quiet spaces.

A new staircase/reception area would also be provided within the front entrance of the home together with a wheelchair platform lift, providing a welcoming entrance area.

It is expected that the home would create up to 20 new jobs. It is planned to have a manager and three care workers on duty at one time during the day shift (8am-5pm for managers and 8am-8pm for care workers); with one night care manager and two care workers on each night shift (8pm to 8am).

The existing access off of Lincoln Road would remain the same and 14 car parking spaces would be provided, eight for visitors and six for staff.

According to the plans, the applicants, named only as Ruthlyn House Care Home, already operates three care games in the Birmingham area and is a family-run business.

The application states that: “The proposed care home will provide much needed CQC compliant and fit for purpose rooms providing nursing residential and dementia care in a central location to the city of Peterborough.

"Within the catchment area of five miles around the centre of Peterborough, even with a number of new care homes approaching completion, and having been consented there is still a predicted shortfall in beds.”