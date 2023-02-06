Fees for carers accompanying paying users at hydrotherapy sessions have now been dropped, Peterborough City Council has confirmed.

Hydrotherapy provision is continuing at the Lime Academy in Orton on a trial basis but the original pricing of £12 per session, with no discount for carers, was strongly criticised by Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' lead, who warned that the sessions were too expensive and would put people off using the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Effective from Monday, the council has moved to lower the price by removing the charge for carers who are accompanying a paying user.

The hydrotherapy pool at Lime Academy.

In December, Deputy Council Leader Steve Allen said that usage of the new site was “lower than expected” but defended the pricing as extremely competitive.

Speaking at the time, Karen said: “While we very much welcome the hydrotherapy trial at Lime Academy we do not agree that £12 per person, with no concessions for children or carers, is “extremely competitive.”

“It is important to remember that the sessions at Lime Academy do not offer any medical screening or any aquatic physiotherapy advice or support. It’s simply access to the hydrotherapy pool.

“In comparison to this £12 charge, the price for an equivalent hydrotherapy session run by Richmond Council is only £4.40 per person with a concessionary pass. Carers are free. Meanwhile a session at Eddies, our nearest hydrotherapy pool (in Fulbourn), is £7 per person or £5.83 if block booking.

We understand prices for a comparable session (apart from the lower water temperature) at the Regional pool range from £3.10 - £5.10 for an adult, and less for children."

The trial at Lime Academy is expected to last until the end of the financial year on in April but thE council were unable to officially confirm this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for PCC said: “Hydrotherapy sessions have continued to be provided at Lime Academy Trust following a trial period last year.

"We have reviewed feedback from the trial and can confirm that from Monday February 6 there is no longer a charge for carers to attend with paying users.