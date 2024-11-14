Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New legislation has prompted the change.

Peterborough’s Household Recycling Centre has instituted new rules to limit the amount of waste that can be disposed of per household.

Peterborough City Council has said that due to a legislative update on the acceptance of small-scale DIY waste, that the limit must be imposed.

Households will now be limited to two 50L bags of this material or two items per visit, with up to four visits allowed within a four-week period.

Peterborough's Household Recycling Centre.

The Household Recycling Centre, which is located at Dodson House in Fengate, is open seven days a week at the following times, between 8am to 4pm (gates shut at 3:50pm).

Items that are accepted include asbestos, batteries, bicycles, cardboard, engine oil, rubble, glass, light bulbs, mixed recycling, paper, soil, TVs and computers and vapes.

The full list can be found on the council website.