Job advert to be Peterborough council boss posted - with £203,000 salary

Gillian Beasley.

Current chief executive Gillian Beasley, who has been in post since 2002, announced her retirement earlier this year.

Ms Beasley is also chief executive of Cambridgeshire County Council - but at the point of her retirement the 2016 sharing agreement automatically comes to an end.

Yesterday (Thursday) an advert looking for the new chief executive was posted online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The job description reads: “Take up the challenge at an Ambitious and Growing organisation

“As one of the fastest growing cities in the UK you won’t be surprised that we are looking for a Chief Executive who can provide pace, energy, and leadership to help us deliver on our ambitions for our residents’ future.

“With a strong sense of direction and lots of ambition, we are looking for a Chief Executive who is smart, creative and collaborative and who will be focussed on putting the City on the front foot and be primed for future development.

“If you have vision, are a top-quality strategist, with political and commercial acumen, organisational skills and who values diversity, Peterborough has a fantastic offer for you.”

Last month Leader of Peterborough City Council, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, said: “I look at this selection process a bit like ‘Undercover Boss’ on the TV, we will be looking at everybody who applies – no matter what their background may be or the level of experience they bring – and consider them on what we see in front of us.

“The employment criteria have been changed to reflect this and I’m quite certain with the role that is being offered that the right candidates will come forward.”

The position carries a salary of between £166,843 rising to £203, 923 depending upon experience.