IN PICTURES: Demolition of Peterborough's historic Greyhound Stadium begins

Demolition of Peterborough’s historic Greyhound Stadium has begun.

A large amount of progress has already been made towards removing the stadium that was first opened in 1931.

The stadium hosted greyhound racing right from the 1930s through until May 19, 2020 when the pandemic forced its closure.

A year later the building was sold to Fengate Land Holdings, which has gained planning permission for a jobs-creating industrial hub.

Approval for the development on First Drove in Fengate was granted in April 2024.

The first phase of the development is the construction of nine commercial units, each of 99 square metres of floor space, and which will be built to the north of the 3.85 hectares site.

Outline permission has also been granted for up to 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south of the stadium site with car parking and associated works.

It is estimated the development will create up to 65 on-site construction jobs as well as the 260 jobs when the project is completed.

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “The proposals seek to deliver employment development that will provide several economic benefits.

"Job opportunities will be provided for residents of Peterborough, in addition to a significant financial contribution being made to the council by way of business rates.”

