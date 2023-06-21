Hydrotherapy, transparency and domestic abuse discussed at Peterborough council meeting

Hydrotherapy, transparent decision-making and domestic abuse were among the issues discussed at this week’s full council meeting.

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) elected members typically come together once a month for meetings at which everybody is present.

This was the first chaired by Cllr Nick Sandford (Liberal Democrats, Paston and Walton) in his new role as mayor.

All councillors met in Peterborough Town Hall this week

The meeting was also the first since three more Conservative councillors left the party to sit as Independents; before the last full council meeting, four others had crossed the floor.

The councillors adopted a set of new council values, including transparency, integrity, and a climate action plan which includes plans to draw up a roadmap to net zero.

But councillors broached other subjects in the portion of the meeting dedicated to questions to the council’s ruling Conservative party.

Both Cllr Julie Stevenson (Independent, Orton Waterville) and Cllr Shabina Qayyum (Labour, East) raised the possibility of a new hydrotherapy pool for disabled residents after the previous one, St George’s, was closep last year amid rising costs.

Cabinet member Cllr Steve Allen (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) responded that the council has “no duty to provide hydrotherapy facilities” but added that that it’s supportive of proposals for new provisions by health practitioners and will keep in mind any land that may be appropriate for this.

He added that the council has supported the trial at the Lime Academy in Orton Goldhay, but that uptake has been low.

“Although we have worked hard to promote the facility and to relax the rules about charging for carers, there is no indication that usage is likely to increase, regretfully,” he said.

“We provided this service because of the significant demand we were told required hydrotherapy support but this has not translated into actual take up.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Christian Hogg (Liberal Democrats, Fletton and Stanground) questioned the level of transparency of decisions such as the sale of the Pleasure Fair Meadows Car Park in Woodston to Medesham Homes, a joint venture between the council and Cross Keys Homes.

Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) said that decisions involving Peterborough Investment Partnerships (PIPs) – like the sale of the car park – are “perfectly transparent”.

PCC is part of these PIPs but elected councillors aren’t able to scrutinise their decisions, Cllr Hogg said, as they take decisions outside the council, which he added he would like to see less of in the future.

Cllr Katy Cole (Labour, Dogsthorpe), asked about Peterborough’s provisions for survivors of domestic abuse after a recent meeting with Women’s Aid.

Cllr Allen responded that the council spends more than £800,000 on domestic abuse and sexual violence services each year.

He added that survivors can access a county-wide mobile outreach and advocacy service, provided by the IMPAKT Housing and Support association; Women’s Aid were unsuccessful in bidding for the contract which was awarded last year.

Finally, councillors confirmed that food waste bags must now be ordered online – rather than through the system of tying a bag to your bin – although this will be “kept in review”.

