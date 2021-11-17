How Peterborough City Council responded to petitions calling for a new footpath, extra parking spaces and restrictions on Houses of Multiple Occupation

Sand Martin House

Members of the Cabinet of Peterborough City Council heard the outcome of three recent petitions received by the council. Speaking at their meeting (November 15) at Sand Martin House, Cllr Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Digital Services and Transformation said: “The Cabinet are asked to note the actions taken in respect of the following three E-Petitions that have been presented to council officers” Cllr Cereste outlined the following petitions: Petition One: Herlington Footpath Request: The petition was submitted by Councillor Graham Casey on 23 June 2021.

The petition contained 134 valid signatures and called for the council to install a footpath alongside the Herlington Nursery and Jigsaw Centre to make it safe for children and the local elderly community.

The Head of Service for Environment, Highways and Transport had responded: “The Service area has reviewed the petition in relation to the footpath that has been in discussion for some time. The team will arrange a time to meet with the petitioner, and a building surveyor to assess the whole situation and discuss all options on site with a view to finding a suitable solution.”

Petition Two: Russell Street Car Park: The petition was submitted by Mahboob Hussain on 23 June 2021. The petition contained 56 valid signatures and called for the Council to utilise additional land at the end of Russell Street Car Park to accommodate extra parking spaces.

The council’s Chartered Estates Surveyor had responded: “The Property Team has looked further into the potential for this positive community project. We make the following comments on this area:

“The land is within the North Westgate development zone. The community project would need to be considered within this wider city development project and any potential land requirements.

“We believe this would be clearer this time next year, therefore any commitment would have to await this determination.

“Any change of use would need prior planning approval, and so a planning application would also be required.

“The land is designated Community Asset related land, for the project to go ahead we would need prior permission from Homes England for any release for change of use or disposal.

“Homes England can require 36% of the land value in return depending on the new use required. There is an established process for release and this can take some time.

“Instances of antisocial behaviour in the area, are hopefully being reported to the city council, who have a number of agencies within the Safer Peterborough Partnership dedicated to tackling this.

“We would suggest that any land requirements for the North Westgate Developments will first need to be determined, then if the area is not required the community project could then be considered further, say, in July 2022.” Petition Three: Article 4 for Hampton: The petition was submitted by Lindsay Sharp on 20 May 2021. The petition contained 117 valid signatures and called for the council to implement Article 4 Direction with relation to Houses of Multiple Occupancy across Hampton.

The Assistant Director – Housing had responded: “Thank you for your petition, on behalf of local residents, asking the council to implant an Article 4 in the Hamptons.

“I can confirm that, following a previous motion to Council, officers are currently investigating the use of an Article 4 in Peterborough, including the Hamptons, and that a decision whether to proceed will be taken later this year.

“If a decision is taken to proceed with an Article 4 the Council would undertake public consultation to gauge the views of residents.”

Under current planning legislation householders have the right to make alterations to their property without planning permission, called Permitted Development.