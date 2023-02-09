An affordable housing development, made up of 63 new homes, is to be built in a small Cambridgeshire village – despite the objections of more than 50 residents.

Fenland District Council’s (FDC) planning committee voted at a meeting this week to grant permission for the estate to be built off Gosmoor Lane in Elm, near Wisbech, as well as the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

The new build will include 55 two-storey houses as well as four bungalows and a small block of flats.

Gosmoor Lane as it stands

Developers - a partnership between Bowsall Developments Ltd and Longhurst Group - say that some homes will be fully accessible for people with disabilities, while others will be suitable for families.

Planner Marc Hourigan told the committee that affordable housing developments are rare in Fenland despite the “acute need”.

He also stressed that planning permission for similar proposals, comprising 50 homes, have previously been approved in the same spot, although the clock ran out on these in 2021.

But while a majority of councillors ultimately voted in favour of the development, it was met with numerous objections.

Plans for new affordable housing development on Gosmoor Lane in Elm, near Wisbech

Nearby primary school is full

Among the issues raised was the fact that the estate, which will attract families, is virtually opposite Elm Church of England Primary School – which is full.

Chairman councillor David Connor (Conservatives) also asked for a “cast iron guarantee” that there is a road sweeper at the development at all times, adding that while the committee can’t enforce this “I’m a pain in the backside for these things”.

Mr Hourigan agreed to this, as well as to £38,000 towards providing play equipment (this is Section 106 funding which developers can agree to contribute towards community infrastructure).

Planners show how the new 63-home development will affect Gosmoor Lane's current street scene

There were also 57 objections from local residents and interested parties, including a letter from North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay (Conservatives) passing on a resident’s comments to demonstrate strength of feeling in the village.

She wrote that the road is already very busy and her house “shudders” when HGVs pass.

“I'm not a NIMBY, I just hate to see the wonderful countryside in this country going forever,” she added.

Houses will be 'slums of the future'

Other residents’ objections included concerns over flooding, road safety and the character of the village – with one even calling the development “the slums of the future”.

The Elm resident wrote: “Cramming in low quality housing all over the country is a mistake.

“These houses are the slums of the very near future.”

Another added: “The reason we purchased in Elm was because of its known higher status in Wisbech and well-maintained community village.

"Building lots of social housing and flats would be a complete eyesore and bring behaviour issues and noise.”

A third wrote: “Please do not built these blots on the landscape, once this land is gone it is gone forever.”

Elm Parish Council also objected to the plans, raising concerns over flooding and the size of Gosmoor Lane.

Cambridgeshire County Council as both Lead Local Flood Authority and Highways Authority initially objected to the plans, but removed these after they were updated.

Current proposals contain an on-site pumping station and a 2 metre wide path on the southside of the road (opposite to the development, as there is too little space on that side).

While approved by FDC’s planning committee, the proposals must now meet further conditions before work can begin such as the design of drainage, archeology and bin collection strategies.