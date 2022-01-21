Housebuilder secures site for 71 new homes in village near Peterborough

Allison (which used to be Larkfleet Homes) has now secured a contract for the Abbey Park site on the south-eastern edge of Thorney, just off Sandpit Road.

To the north-east of the site, which extends to Wisbech Road, work is currently ongoing to build 91 dwellings. The phase one site was designed with phase two in mind and would offer access to the new site via a central access road to the north-east which connects to the B1167 Wisbech Road.

The company is now pushing to secure early planning approval for its phase two site, which includes 71 new homes across the 2.98 hectare site.

Interior of the Cheltenham style show home at Abbey Park in Thorney.

In November, a planning application was submitted to Peterborough City Council for 50 market homes and 21 affordable homes. The market homes would include five two-beds, 25 three-beds, 12 four-beds and eight five-beds. While there are plans for seven rented two-beds and 14 rented three-beds and 150 parking spaces to serve the whole development.

The Abbey Park site has been described by Allison as a “stunning collection of three, four and five bedroom homes, offering homeowners the perfect mix of a countryside residence near city facilities and services.”

Subject to planning permission, work is expected to commence in Summer 2022.

David Morris, Land Director of Allison Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this site and submitted a planning application to bring forward the next phase our Abbey Park development, providing the local people of Peterborough with much needed, high-quality housing in a thriving community setting.

A site plan for the new development.

“We’re going through a very exciting time as we rebrand and strengthen the Allison Homes name, and our proposals for a second phase at Thorney form part of our wider expansion plans.”

