Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council took control of the Hilton Garden Inn project in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The currently unfinished Hilton Garden Inn Hotel site at Fletton Quays could be reopened as a hotel as soon as next year.

The council is on the verge of agreeing the sale of the hotel to an unnamed operator subject to all due diligence on the deal being passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The details of the agreement are confidential but the acquirers have committed to building a hotel at the site.

The Hilton Garden Hotel building, Fletton Quays.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Cabinet Member for Finance & Corporate Governance, confirmed at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that the deal will provide the council with a “good return.”

Cllr Jamil added: “This third party has come forward as a result of our soft marketing exercise and means that the council does not need to borrow to complete the hotel.

“The hotel can also be competed in a more timely way. A full business case has been completed and this is the preferred option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been dragging on for so long, we are the third administration dealing with this. I am hoping that his deal will soon be done. It is fast becoming a joke.”

The council’s Chief Finance Officer Cecilie Booth also confirmed that the council was hoping for the deal to be completed in the next four to six weeks and that the buyers have indicated that they aim to complete the hotel within 12 months of sealing the deal; adding “maybe in Christmas 2025 we can have a big party in the sky bar.”

The council took the original developer, Fletton Quays Hotel, into administration, in October last year after months in which no construction work was carried out.

The council took control of the hotel in June after submitting a £17 million credit bid to the administrators. The preferred option had been for the local authority to set up its own company to finish the building works and oversee its trading for a few years before selling it.

This has, however, been abandoned due to rising costs and risks around self-developing the hotel.