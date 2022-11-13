11 Thorpe Road.

Prospective owners of a house on Thorpe Road have submitted a planning application to convert the property into holiday lets.

If successful, the application would create four separate units that would be available to let.

The target market for the properties are business travellers and people coming to the city to visit family.

The application for the property at 11 Thorpe Road states: “11 Thorpe Road is a large semi-detached house.

"The applicant wishes to use the building as a short stay holiday lets by dividing the house into four individual self-contained apartments.

"This will only involve minor internal alterations as the property lends itself to four separate units easily. It will involve installing extra bathrooms and small kitchens.

“The applicant is aiming at the business traveller staying for a few days in Peterborough and also people visiting family.”