Plans for a major extension to a care home in Glinton have been withdrawn after concerns were raised over access concerns.

The Garden Lodge Residential Care Home on London Road submitted an application in December for internal alterations to create ten bedrooms (there are currently nine) and a new 14-bed detached extension.

The application was made due to the fact that the home receives a large volume of requests compared to the number of rooms available.

A CGI image of the proposed extension.

The application was met with objection from the Local Highways Authority, however, over concerns about vehicles accessing the site.

The authority objected to the fact that the access to the site is not wide enough for two vehicles passing one another, which would result in an increase of vehicles queueing on London Road.

It was also noted that the plans did not demonstrate that there was sufficient onsite car parking and that this could lead to an increase in cars being parked on the curb.

Due to these concerns, Glinton Parish Council said that it would not be able to support the plans.

Their response said: “The parish council understands that the care home needs to expand to remain financially viable and would ordinarily be supportive of the planned extension.

"The parish council concluded that it could not ignore the concerns over parking expressed by the highway authority and therefore could not support the application in its present form.

