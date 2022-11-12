Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Nik Johnson with one of the new purple wifi stickers.

Free public wifi in Peterborough city centre has now been launched.

CambWifi is now available in the city’s streets and open spaces including Bridge Street, Broadway, Cathedral Square, Long Causeway and Westgate.

Purple floor stickers will be appearing to show where the wifi is available.

Funding has come from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority and residents can join the network by connecting to ‘CambWifi_Public’ via their device’s Wifi settings, accept the Terms, click ‘Log In’ and start browsing.

Users will then be connected automatically to free internet access in all CambWifi locations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The secure network is already widely available in public buildings, libraries and leisure centres across the county, plus a growing number of Cambridgeshire market town centres, open spaces, park & ride sites and village halls, so that more people can get online for free.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “A key goal for the Combined Authority is to make life better all across our county, fostering community-centred growth that is beneficial and can be relied on into the future.

“In funding the CambWifi rollout through the streets and open spaces of Peterborough’s city centre, we’re helping Peterborough shout the message that it’s open for business. We’re helping local traders to plug into today’s technology and sharing a huge social benefit that contributes to a better-connected community with more engagement between residents, visitors, and local traders.

“It also gives more freedom to the people of Peterborough, offering access to the internet without cost while out and about. It’s something for everyone, whether using it for business or social reasons. And it’s especially advantageous for people in Peterborough who don’t yet have internet at home.”

Mark Broadhead, Chair Peterborough Positive, which launched four concept covid-safe pods last year and outdoor seating areas to stimulate café culture in the city centre, said: “Our café culture initiative has been bringing about positive change in Peterborough for the last twelve months by attracting more people into the city and the free CambWifi will be an extra draw for workers, residents and visitors. We hope the project will help to retain hospitality and retail jobs and improve business productivity.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “In the past few years our city centre has been transformed with new life breathed into Cathedral Square, Bridge Street and many other areas. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support businesses and the visitors they serve and providing access to public access CambWifi strengthens the regeneration of Peterborough.