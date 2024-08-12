Former Peterborough Mayor presents over £24,000 to charities following year in office
Former Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford has presented charities in the city with a share of over £24,000 following his year in office.
Five charities benefitted from former Cllr Sandford’s term in office as his designated charities.
These were the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Magpas Air Ambulance, which were donated half of a quarter share of the total money raised- £3,028.75 each; as well as Deafblind UK, Sue Ryder Hospice and Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT); which each received £6.057.50.
Mayor Sandford said that he chose each of the charities due to their important work in the city but specifically Deafblind UK because due to the location of the charity’s headquarters in his former council ward in Paston; PECT due to his former position of a charity trustee and Sue Ryder, where former council colleague Asif Shaheed works as a community fundraiser.
The money was raised throughout Mayor Sandford’s year in office through fundraising events such as a quiz, bingo evening, sausage supper as well as a Mayor’s Ball, which took place at the end of the term and raised over £7,000.
The total was also boosted by a donation from Buckles Law’s charitable fund.
Councillor Marco Cereste took over as the city’s mayor in May following the local elections in May.
His chosen charities for the next 12 months will be Anna’s Hope, Cambridgeshire Children’s Hospital and the Salvation Army.