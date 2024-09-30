Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The area is currently used as a car park.

A new development of flats and retail units planned on a current car park along Oundle Road have been refused.

Along the reasons for refusal was a lack of car parking.

The development to create a new three-storey building, home to two retail units and six flats was submitted by Sharman Architecture at 66 - 68 Oundle Road, Woodston close to the Nisa Local and the former Ebeneezers bar.

The land at 66-68 Oundle Road.

The two retail units would have been located on the ground floor with four flats on the first floor- two with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms- as well as a further one and two bedroom flat each on the third floor.

Among the reasons for refusal stated in the council decision document was that the development was required to provide 15 parking paces as well retain a further six spaces to serve the flats.

The application proposed a total of 19.

Among the other reasons for refusal were concerns about unsatisfactory refuse and collection facilities, vulnerability to crime, plus concerns about privacy and noise.

It stated: “The proposed building by reason of scale, siting and appearance would not respect the established character of the area, it would result in a large, office style building that would otherwise dominate the street scene, it would unnaturally draw the eye and detract from the character and appearance of the immediate area.

“This unacceptably adverse impact would be exacerbated owing to the three storey height and overhanging eaves design, which would be at odds with the established character and pattern of development of the area.

"The proposal would have an unacceptably adverse impact on the setting and significance of the adjacent locally listed Baptist Church, the public benefits of the proposal would not outweigh this harm.

“The application site is situated within an established local centre surrounded by a number of uses, including hot food takeaways and a service yard to NISA. The application has not been accompanied by a noise assessment, therefore insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that future occupiers would be satisfactorily protected from noise,

and that future occupiers would be afforded satisfactory living conditions.

"Further, there is a known shortfall of neighbourhood parks within the Fletton and Woodston Ward; in the absence of providing any useable amenity space for future occupiers.

"Insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that the proposal would mitigate vulnerabilities to crime, or fear of crime, in an area identified as being at medium/high risk of crime.”