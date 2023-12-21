Five new homes approved on site of Grade II listed windmill in Peterborough
Plans have to create five new homes in Stanground have been approved.
The plans, put forward by Caterquip, will see the new homes constructed just off Peterborough Road, behind locally listed Mill House at 197 Peterborough Road and close to the grade II listed windmill on the site.
A small outbuilding serving Mill House will also be demolished as part of the plans.
Three of the houses will form a crescent around the windmill, with each having two bedrooms as well as their own private garden and cycle storage.
Developers have said that the crescent has been designed in this way to respect the circular nature of the windmill and to retain open views towards the Windmill from the south.
A further two semi-detached three bedroom homes will also be located at the front of the site facing onto Peterborough Road.
16 car parking spaces for the site will also be provided.
The application states: “The development has been designed to respect the locality within which it sits.
"The layout of the site takes advantage of existing access points, and the need to retain views towards the windmill.
“The proposed development will provide a high-quality residential development, which will add to the quality and choice available within this sustainable location in the city.”
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City’s planning portal using reference 23/00822/FUL.