St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell has begun to provide emergency housing once again but this time to families outside of Peterborough.

The city council has confirmed that it has received notification of two households being placed at St Michael’s Gate- both from Barnet Council in North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The troubled estate first hit the headlines in 2016 when all 74 homes were brought by Paul Simon Magic Homes and residents were turfed out so that managing agents Stef & Phillips could lease the properties to the city council to house the homeless.

St Michael's Gate.

In July, history repeated itself when residents were distraught to find out that the council would not be renewing its contract with Stef and Phillips and they were given less than two months to vacate their homes.

Now, the agents have made the estate available to councils across the country to house their homeless and Barnet Council has become the first authority to take advantage of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Wednesday’s full council meeting (December 7), Councillor Marco Cereste confirmed that councils are obligated to inform Peterborough City Council when they placed a family at St Michael’s Gate and the first council has done so.

Cllr Cereste said: “The accommodation at St Michael’s Gate is managed by Stef and Phillips, although we understand it is being offered by them to other councils for homeless households on a nightly basis. Councils are required to notify us if they place an applicant in accommodation within our city and we are currently aware of one household that has been placed at St Michael’s Gate by another council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any councils who place households in St Michael’s Gate will be responsible for covering the costs of funding their stay, however, council tax support- if required- would have to be funded by PCC, and households placed in St Michael’s Gate can access local services and will be financially responsible for maintaining their accommodation.”

Cllr Cereste was unable to confirm if and when more families are likely to arrive but did state that it would be reasonable to assume that more would be arriving at the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad