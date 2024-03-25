Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third and final phase of the Paston Reserve development in Peterborough is set to see 110 new homes created.

The 110 new homes will be delivered across a 2.54-hectate site to the west of Newborough Road and to the south of Manor Drive. The application has been submitted by Keepmoat Homes.

The homes will be a mixture of terraced, semi-detached and detached and include 47 two-bedroom homes, 54 three-bedroom homes and nine four-bedroom homes.

The site layout for the new homes in Peterborough.

No affordable housing provision has been secured for the site.

A new cycle path has been proposed to the site’s northern boundary along Manor Drive, giving access to the wider development and the Manor Drive Primary and Secondary Academies.

Two parking spaces per home would be provided, as well as a further 19 visitor parking spaces within the development.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Sandra Bond objected to plans due to concerns over a lack of amenities.

Her objection stated: “I object to this planning application on the grounds that within this application there are no plans for local amenities i.e. shops, community areas or recreational areas.

"At present there is only one small children’s play park on Paston Reserve development to accommodate over 600 homes which are mainly made up of residents with young families.”

A further 38 objections were received from members of the public which flagged up concerns such as they the new estates were going to get a shop, concerns over traffic congestion, insufficient playing fields and parks as well as a lack of visitor parking.

Outline planning permission was granted in 2017 for a maximum of 1050 new homes on the 36.9 hectare (91 acres) Paston Reserve Urban Extension on the northern edge of the city, off Newborough Road.

The earlier phases of the project, which includes the new Manor Drive estate, has been 652 new homes either being built or seen construction start.

Despite the objections, a reserved matters application, detailing access, layout, scale and landscaping of the new site has been approved by Peterborough City Council.