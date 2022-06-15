The Motor Group premises at Thorney Toll. Photo: Google.

Plans to open up a car sales office at the site of the former Black Hart public house at Thorney Toll have finally been approved.

The Motor Group took over the site of the former pub a couple of years ago but the premises was still subject to a retrospective planning application.

The approval has now come through from planning officers after a serious of previous plans were rejected.

In 2012, plans to turn the pub into a four bed house were turned down, 2015 saw plans to demolish the building and build six two storey houses turned down and in 2019, plans for a car sales office with two one bed flats above and the erection of an MOT service building were also rejected by planning officers.

The scheme that was finally given approval was for the demolition of the existing outbuildings, instillation of a new shop front, nine lighting columns and new 1.8m high palisade fencing.

The pub ceased trading in January 2012 and was sold by the owners Elgoods in 2013. After brief use again in 2015, the site was left derelict.

During the consultation phase, Wisbech St Mary Parish Council recommended the plans be refused based on the loss of amenity, light pollution and highway safety concerns about vehicle being delivered onto the A47.