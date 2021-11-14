Farmers association urges Peterborough council not to sell rural estate

However, the TFA said; “The TFA has argued that this is a short-term, knee-jerk reaction. Clearly the issues of poor financial management go much wider than the county farms estate. It seems madness to force the local authority to sell what should be an income earning asset, directly from the rent roll but also from harvesting value from potential development. The local authority also needs to take into consideration the wider, socio-economic benefits of the estate, including the provision of recreation and access, education outside the classroom, opportunities for renewable energy and flood risk management. All of these benefits will be lost if the City Council is forced to sell the rural estate.”