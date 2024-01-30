Eviction notice served on Traveller encampment at Peterborough city centre car park
and live on Freeview channel 276
An eviction notice has been served on a group of Travellers at a car park in the centre of Peterborough.
The group arrived at the Brook Street car park, close to the City College, on Monday (January 29) and are believed to be the same group that were seen in Orton, close to the boating lake on Friday (January 26).
Peterborough City Council, which owns the land, has now issued a section 77 notice on the group.
The council has confirmed that the order expires at 5pm on Tuesday (January 30) and if the group fails to comply, the council will move onto “next steps” to move the group on.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Brook Street, Peterborough.
“We’ve been to the site to carry out an assessment and continue to liaise with those involved as well as our partners.”