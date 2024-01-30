Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eviction notice has been served on a group of Travellers at a car park in the centre of Peterborough.

The group arrived at the Brook Street car park, close to the City College, on Monday (January 29) and are believed to be the same group that were seen in Orton, close to the boating lake on Friday (January 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council, which owns the land, has now issued a section 77 notice on the group.

Travellers at Brook Street car park.

The council has confirmed that the order expires at 5pm on Tuesday (January 30) and if the group fails to comply, the council will move onto “next steps” to move the group on.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Brook Street, Peterborough.