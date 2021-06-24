Events organisers in Peterborough urged to consider their Covid-19 responsibilities

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's Director of Public Health, Jyoti Atri.

The advice has come from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s incoming Director of Public Health, Jyoti Atri.

Under the current Government rules, many indoor and outdoor events are now permitted at reduced capacity, including conferences, sporting events and theatre performances.

People are being asked to remember that outdoor events are safer than those indoors, where there is a need to ensure adequate ventilation and to avoid crowding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, people who attend events are being urged to keep their safety in mind and to consider whether there are adequate Covid controls in place, including social distancing measures and whether crowds are being effectively handled and mask wearing adhered to.

People attending events are also being encouraged to ensure they are doing their two free rapid tests every week. All adults and secondary school children are being asked to do these tests to try and identify the one in three people who might have the virus without any symptoms.

More information about the many ways people can access rapid tests is available at www.peterborough.gov.uk/rapidtesting.

Jyoti siad: “With each stage of the Government’s Road Map there is more opportunity for events to take place as we move back towards a more normal way of life. However, at the same time, Covid is still circulating in our communities and so it is very important that any event which brings people from different households together is managed safely.

“If you are organising an event this summer, please review the Government guidance carefully and contact the council if you need help. Planning an event at any point can be challenging, but with Covid added to the mix and the extra responsibilities it places on organisers, it can be even more challenging.

“Similarly, if you are attending events this summer, please bear in mind your own safety, particularly if you have not yet had both doses of your vaccine.

“Consider whether there are adequate measures in place to allow you to keep your distance from others, where social distancing isn’t possible are people being encouraged to wear face coverings, are there adequate hand washing facilities? These are all questions we should be asking ourselves when attending events for the foreseeable future.”

Guidance is available at www.gov.uk, however people can also visit www.peterborough.gov.uk for additional information and how to contact either council if they need guidance and support.