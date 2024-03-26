Easter bin collections confirmed for Peterborough and Fenland

Bin collections dates in some areas of the region will be affected.
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT
Easter bank holiday bin collections for both Peterborough and Fenland have been confirmed.

Good Friday this year falls on March 29, with Easter Sunday March 31 and Easter Monday on April 1.

Peterborough

Bin collections in Peterborough have been confirmed for Easter.
Residents in Peterborough have been advised that there will be no change to their usual collection dates.

Collection days for each bin can be found on the council’s website using your postcode.

Fenland

In properties in the Fenland District Council area, bin collections will be pushed back a day starting from Good Friday.

This means that the new date of normal collections will move from:

Friday March 29 to Saturday March 30

Monday April 1 to Tuesday April 2

Tuesday April 2 to Wednesday April 3

Wednesday April 3 to Thursday April 4

Thursday April 4 to Friday April 5

Friday April 5 to Saturday April 6

