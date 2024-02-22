Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just days after a controversial development of new light industrial units was approved in Lynch Wood, plans have been put forward to create 42 new apartments in the area.

On Tuesday (February 20), Peterborough City Council granted permission for 32 “employment units” to be built at Lynch Wood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orton Waterville ward Councillor Julie Stevenson, who was one of many to object to the plans, has labelled the new plans to create 42 new one-bedroom apartments on the site of the current car park that serves Ascot House, as “even more unwelcome.”

Ascot House, Lynch Wood.

Under new plans, the car park that serves the former Yorkshire Building Society- which is now home to 96 flats- would be used to house up to 42-one bed apartments in a new two-storey building, served by 53 car parking spaces.

A portion of the car park is currently being used as car storage and has previously been subject to applications to turn the site into either a care home or a development of new flats.

Cllr Stevenson said: “It its really tough for residents. I feel for them over that the future of places this these are going to look like if we keep getting applications for light industrial units and flats approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve seen apartments being marketed as being close to the Showground. What good is that at the moment? It feels as if people are being misled.

The current car park.

"It’s my job, along with the other councillors, to make sure that residents are made aware and have their say. It can be so hard and I don’t want to lose faith and feel like they are not behind heard.

"It felt as if there was no point of us turning up to the meeting on Tuesday. My heart really breaks for them and I hope they don’t lose faith in democracy.”