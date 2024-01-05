Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Diocese of Ely has applied to chop down eight protected trees and carry out works involving 10 more in a Fenland town.

The diocese has requested permission to alter the trees, subject to a council tree protection order, at 177 Station Road in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building at the site is associated with the nearby St Wendreda's Church.

177 Station Rd, March

Those it intends to fell include two elder trees, four sycamores, one elm and one Leyland Cypress.

The elder trees are “inhibiting the garage roof”, the application states, while others are leaning, possibly affecting a public footpath.

March Town Council has asked that if the trees are felled that they are given suitable replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, the diocese had an application to chop down eight protected trees in Chatteris refused.