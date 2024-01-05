Diocese of Ely applies to chop down protected trees in Fenland town
The Diocese of Ely has applied to chop down eight protected trees and carry out works involving 10 more in a Fenland town.
The diocese has requested permission to alter the trees, subject to a council tree protection order, at 177 Station Road in March.
The building at the site is associated with the nearby St Wendreda's Church.
Those it intends to fell include two elder trees, four sycamores, one elm and one Leyland Cypress.
The elder trees are “inhibiting the garage roof”, the application states, while others are leaning, possibly affecting a public footpath.
March Town Council has asked that if the trees are felled that they are given suitable replacements.
In August, the diocese had an application to chop down eight protected trees in Chatteris refused.
Fenland District Council (FDC) said that damage to the trees didn’t outweigh the trees’ protected status.