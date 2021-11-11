Developers seek to convert former Peterborough bakery site into HMO

The former bakery site on Silver Street.

The plans have been submitted by Focal Point Property Group Ltd in London and they concern 49B Silver Street in Woodston; the previous site of Millers Bakery. The two-storey building has been vacant for approximately two years.

The application, submitted to the city council, is to convert the building from Class E use to Class 4 (housing) with six bedrooms. Spaces for bin and cycle storage would be made inside the building but there is no provision for car parking.

The application instead states that “whilst the six car parking spaces can’t be provided within the site, documented evidence has been provided by way of an off-site parking survey to demonstrate that there is adequate on-street unrestricted capacity close by.”

It adds: “This scheme retains the existing building and does not therefore change the size or massing of the built form in relation to any neighbouring property. This application also presents the opportunity to improve the amenity of the area by removing an unregulated commercial use from a residential area which could cause noise and disturbance. The amenity of neighbours would therefore be protected.

“This scheme retains the existing commercial building converting it to residential use thereby retaining the existing pattern and form of development.”