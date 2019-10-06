Demand for action after latest shocking crash in Peterborough’s Park ward

Renewed calls have been made to tackle speeding in parts of Park ward after yet another dramatic crash.

A lamppost was destroyed and skid marks left after a Skoda Octavia crashed in Park Crescent two Fridays ago.

The smashed lamppost in Park Crescent

The smash at around 11pm caused a loud noise which disturbed residents, with the three people inside the car then fleeing before police could arrive.

There have been numerous calls in the past from city councillors to introduce traffic calming in the area, noticeably after a car dramatically crashed into a garden wall in January 2018.

At the time Peterborough City Council said highways officers would visit Park Crescent and consider what could be done, but no action has yet been taken.

The Peterborough Telegraph has now received messages from local residents - who do not wish to be named - desperate for some measures to be introduced.

Skid marks on the road and pavement

One said: “All we want is some form of traffic calming to prevent what will be an inevitable tragic situation just waiting to happen.” Park ward councillor Shaz Nawaz said: “Labour councillors have been getting complaints about this issue and we are arranging a public meeting with police and the council to get them to take some notice and do something about it. People are very frustrated.”

A council spokesman said: “We are currently looking to see whether any improvements can be made in Park Crescent. We are considering if crossing provisions there can be improved whilst also slowing vehicle speeds.”