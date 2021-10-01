Cricket club near Peterborough hope to build new pavilion to bring inclusivety

Castor & Ailsworth Cricket Club team (front) Kieren Rodgers, Stuart Dockerill, Reece Smith, Ashley Killingsworth, Shaun Dunn. (back) Michael Gibbons, Marcus Papworth, Ross Porter, Josh Weaver, Ryan Evans and Harley Killingsworth EMN-210515-144115009

The club says that is hopes that the new brick-built facility will replace the existing timber structure that was first built in 1956 and is beginning to show its age.

One of the other big drivers behind the club’s decision to build a new pavilion is to increase the opportunities at the club for female and those with disabilities, which they are currently unable to cater for.

The application states: “The facilities are cramped and do not encourage inclusivity in sports participation as there is currently no provision for changing for female players or those with physical disabilities, and limited toilet facilities. There are currently no changing or showering facilities for umpires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floor plans for the new pavilion.

“The success of the England women’s cricket side and the national publicity that has gone with that success will fuel interest in the sport amongst young women. It would benefit the club if it had facilities to encourage female participation in the sport. Currently, there are young women players who play for other local cricket clubs at senior league level.

“It would be a major step forward if Castor & Ailsworth could offer changing facilities to these visiting players and female players coming through the club’s All Stars and Junior cricket programmes.

“Improvements and updating of the facilities would encourage more young people to join the cricket club would help with retention of the club’s existing young players.

“Improved facilities would help meet the requirements of the local cricket league organisations and would help raise the aspirations of the club. It will also put the cricket club on a par with other clubs in the area, many of which have far better facilities than Castor & Ailsworth.”

The club has also raised saftey concerns, suggesting that parts of the timber frame are starting to show signs of rot and that the building would likely be totally lost in the event of a fire and is vulnerable to vandalism; “making it difficult to obtain insurance at commercially

reasonable rates.”

Plans for the new pavilion include two 20 square metre changing rooms, with shower and drying facilities, umpire changing and shower facilities, male, female and accessible toilets as well as a 60 square metre club room with kitchen and bar areas.

The earliest records of Castor Cricket Club date back to 1869 and Ailsworth to 1895. The two sides combined in 1919 as a response to a limited number of players returning from the First World War.

The club current 1st XI plays in the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League Division 2, finishing 4th in 2021 and the Rutland League Division 3.

The 2nd XI meanwhile competes in the South Lincolnshire & Borders League Division 2 and the Rutland League Division 4 East.