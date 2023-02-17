Peterborough City Council is seeking to recruit 12 temporary stallholders for the market in Bridge Street.

The stalls would be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays- with the owners being given the option of setting up shop all three days or any combination that suits them.

The stalls would be pop-up gazebos, which the council has described as “ideal for those looking to develop a market presence and test and test your product in front of real-life customers on the busiest days of the week.”

The fruit and veg stall on Bridge Street market.

The market moved from Northminster to Bridge Street in September, with the indoor food court opening a few months prior to the arrival of the permanent outside stalls.

Deputy Leader of the council Cllr Steve Allen has said that the move has led to high footfall along Bridge Street, which was encouraged traders to get in touch.

He said: “Since the market opened, we have seen high footfall along Bridge Street, which has encouraged potential traders to get in touch wondering if they could run their own stall, or customers asking if and when the market might be expanding in future.

“This spring we want to introduce regular pop-up stalls to cater for this demand, giving it a boost of energy going into the weekends and help bring an extra buzz towards the local market scene.