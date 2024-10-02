Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trees were planted in Werrington last winter.

Peterborough City Council has been forced to act after a number of trees were targeted by vandals.

The trees, located in open space at Hidgson Avenue in Werrington, were planted last year and still guards and stakes in place to aid their growth.

After a spate of vandalism last week, around ten of the trees were damaged with the guards and stakes needing to be replaced.

The trees on Hodgson Avenue in Werrington.

Aragon Direct Services have since attended the scene and repaired the damage.

A spokesperson for PCC said: “We recently experienced some vandalism at Hodgson Avenue open space (opposite the Dragon pub) where a number of tree whips (planted last winter) were vandalised.

“Once notified of the incident officers attended, inspected and repaired the damaged guards and stakes.”