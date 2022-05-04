The location of the new flats development on Park Road.

The offices at 42 Park Road were formally hope to Spinal Bifida support charity Shine before they relocated to Minerva Business Park, Lynch Wood, in January after the sale of the building.

The offices, on the North Western corner of Park Road, were built in 1984/85 but are now owned by Park Road Plaza Limited, which has been given approval to turn them into 14 new flats.

The plans indicate that there will be ten one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Shine offices on Park Road.

The development will make some minor alterations to the interior of the building, which is currently laid out over four storeys with the top floor accommodation set within a Mansard roof.

All of the floors are served by a central stairwell incorporating passenger lift and services/utilities.

There is access and existing parking facilities, via a gated entrance off Fitzwilliam Street, which would be retained, but eight additional electric charging spaces would be provided.

The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/00323/PRIOR.

In the design and access statement, Park Road Plaza Limited said: “We consider the proposal is acceptable having been assessed in the light of all material considerations, including weighing against relevant policies of the development plan.

"The development responds sympathetically to the character of the area by utilising an existing building which will not result in material harm to the appearance of the immediate neighbourhood; The development delivers economic, social and environmental benefits in line with the NPPF’s overarching objectives;