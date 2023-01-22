Follybridge Boarding Kennels and Cattery on Thorney Road.

Plans to convert a former kennels and cattery in Peakirk into three new homes have been submitted.

The business, located on land at Follybridge, Thorney Road, had been operating since 1985 but closed down during the pandemic.

Similar plans have previously been refused due to concerns about flooding. Planning officers rejected the proposal as they felt that it did not successfully demonstrate that the development will be safe for its lifetime, without increasing risk of flooding to the site or existing properties.

The applicants have said though that they have since formulated a new drainage system in liaison with the Internal Drainage Boards.

Under plans, the northern part of the site would be given over to extended garden land for each house and the existing outbuildings would be demolished.

Currently at the site, there is a twelve-room cattery, 12 small animal units, 47 internal heated kennels, gardens and a large pond, four stables and a four bedroom property.

Attempts were made to sell the bungalow at the front of the site and the kennels and cattery site together but this was not successful and the bungalow has now been sold.

The applicants have said that this means that the continued use of the site as a cattery or kennels would be inappropriate. They also cited the specific nature of the building required to house the animals as the reason, they did not attract interest on the market.

The application states: “The proposed development will provide a high-quality conversion scheme, which makes the best use of buildings that are no longer appropriate for commercial use in terms of neighbouring amenity or sustainability of location.

“The dwellings will be sustainable and will sit comfortably within the locality in terms of amenity and appearance, protected from flood risk. The new drainage strategy demonstrates that the development will be safe for its lifetime.

“The application therefore represents sustainable development that supports the vitality of the village."