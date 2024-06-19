Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers have recommended that the application to convert the Chinese takeaway on Lincoln Road be approved.

Two councillors in Peterborough have attempted to stop the creation of a 24-hour slot machine and gaming centre.

Plans have been submitted to the city council to convert the Chinese takeaway The New Golden Dragon- at 551 Lincoln Road- into such a premises run by Merkur Slots Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company already operates centres at 4 Broadway and 335 Lincoln Road.

The former takeaway restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, which could be turned into a Merkur Slots adult gaming centre.

The original application, submitted in April, stated: “The nature of high streets has changed. Merkur AGCs attract people into centres, generate good levels of footfall, maintain high levels of pedestrian flow and generate linked trips.

"It is simply not the case that all retail units are more beneficial than all non-retail uses.

“Overall, surveys demonstrate that Merkur’s adult gaming centres are entirely appropriate and complementary uses within primary retail areas, which often have higher footfalls than some traditional primary frontage retail units.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A noise assessment produced by Archo Consulting for Merkur Slots to accompany the application stated that patrons are “nearly always alone or in a pair, very quiet and do not behave in a way that would cause disturbance to others” after midnight.”

The decision on the conversion will be made by the city council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee after call-in requests from Cllr Asim Mahmood and Cllr Mohammed Haseed, Cllr Mahmood still represents North ward, while Cllr Haseeb did so prior to the elections in May.

The pair have raised concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and disturbance to neighbours.

Cllr Mahmood said: “The proposal would not represent a positive development for the area and would increase the likelihood of anti-social behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Haseeb added: “The area already hosts several gambling outlets, contributing to an unhealthy gambling environment. Adding another establishment could exacerbate the problem of gambling and related social issues.

"The proposed venue is situated in a congested area surrounded by residential properties and businesses. Introducing another gambling centre will likely increase traffic congestion, noise pollution, and antisocial behaviour, further disturbing local residents and impacting nearby businesses.

"The proposed gambling venue contradicts local planning policies designed to protect residential areas. It could lead to increased financial hardship, addiction, and antisocial behaviour, particularly given its operation late into the night.

"I urge the Planning Department to reject this application outright to prevent the further proliferation of gambling establishments, which is not conducive to the health and well-being of our residents. We must prioritize our community's long-term welfare over potential short-term economic gains.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 23 objections have been received to the proposal and two letters of support.