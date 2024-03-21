Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Much of Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) Conservative group left a meeting partway through after other parties voted to silence its leader.

Cllr Shabina Qayyum (Labour, East) asked that the council chamber no longer hear from Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) after he made a personal comment towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was supported by the majority of councillors, cutting off Cllr Fitzgerald’s right to speak for the remainder of the meeting.

Most of Peterborough City Council's Conservative group left the meeting partway through

It was the final “full council” before May’s local elections; these are meetings held in the Town Hall which all 60 councillors are invited to attend.

The issue arose during discussion of an independent report on the council’s governance and finances.

Cllr Fitzgerald said he disagreed with the report that the council was working together collaboratively, saying there was a “rift” between the Conservatives and Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Greens.

Cllr Shabina Qayyum (Labour, East) requested Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) no longer be heard during the meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Qayyum interrupted him – something which is a normal part of full council meetings – to raise a point of accuracy, saying there was no rift between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Greens.

'She just loves the limelight'

Cllr Fitzgerald clarified he meant there was a rift between the Conservatives and the other groups – not that they had their own rifts – before adding that she “constantly interrupts – it’s a trait with her; she just loves the limelight”.

Cllr Qayyum said the Conservative leader's manner and conduct was “incredibly derogatory” before bringing a motion that he no longer be heard.

This is a rare but not unprecedented move, which is permitted by the council’s rules and regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair Cllr Nick Sandford (Liberal Democrats, Paston and Walton) tried to avoid the issue escalating by asking for an apology from Cllr Fitzgerald, who responded that “if she’s offended I’m happy to apologise, but it doesn’t mean I can’t think it”.

'Very unwilling apology'

Cllr Qayyum then pressed ahead with her motion after this “very unwilling apology”.

Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) asked Cllr Qayyum to “just forgive on this occasion” so the meeting could continue, but the majority of councillors present (33) voted in favour of revoking Cllr Fitzgerald’s right to be heard. There were two abstentions and 22 votes against.

Cllr Fitzgerald then said his comment had been “proven to be true” and that he wouldn’t withdraw it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of his group then left, although Conservatives deputy leader Cllr Steve Allen (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) remained and commented that “political cooperation is destroyed by this in fighting we have”.

‘Doesn’t bode well’

“I must apologise to you for what you’ve seen here this evening,” he said, addressing representatives of the independent improvement panel which produced the report councillors were discussing. “It doesn’t bode well for future cooperation”.

One of the representatives then clarified that the cooperation referred to in the report applies to the last two-and-a-half-years since the panel was set up, regardless of which party was in charge of the council.

After the Conservatives had left, deputy council leader Cllr John Howard (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) said that “before I’m a councillor, I’m a Dad. I’m a husband. When people use words in the chamber such as amnesia, cancer, freak show, do I want my children and my wife to see that on the live feed? The answer is no”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that it’s “one of the reasons I’m not sitting in that group at the moment”.

Cllr Howard was among the councillors who left the Conservatives and joined Peterborough First, which then took over the council after a vote of no confidence in Cllr Fitzgerald last November.

Cllr Fitzgerald’s comments he referred to relate to other meetings.