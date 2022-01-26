Combined authority considers moving headquarters to Peterborough

The Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) has discussed the need for a new accommodation strategy for its staff following the relaxation of COVID working practices.

At a meeting this week (January 24) of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee, two preferred options for future office needs emerged, one of which is Sand Martin House in Peterborough.

Nick Sweeney, CPCA Residential Development Manager said: “Since COVID, employees have worked remotely, and only when permitted and possible have they utilised the limited amount of office space at the Mayor’s office at 72/74 Market Street, Ely.

“Those offices, used by the Mayor, are currently leased from East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) and that arrangement is due to expire on 31st December 2021.

“Some employees have conducted work gatherings and meetings at third party locations for team meetings and team building, but what is needed is a new, permanent home for the CPCA.

“With the national vaccination programme having progressed and the gradual opening-up of a return-to-work strategy evolving alongside new Covid-secure working practices, the CPCA needs to consider future office needs and requirements.

“A working group was established to identify and consider options to secure office accommodation with the correct solution likely to significantly improve the efficiency of the organisation, and the standard of accommodation impacting upon recruitment and retention of staff, providing an identity and image for the CPCA.”

Members heard how a survey, undertaken in September 2021 to anticipate accommodation needs of the employees, found the following options identified as potential new accommodation for the needs of the CPCA:

Cambridge City Council: Part of 4 Cyrus Way, Hampton, Peterborough.

Huntingdonshire District Council: Part of Civic Suite, or part of Pathfinder House, Huntingdon.

Fenland District Council: Part of Fenland Hall, March.

Peterborough City Council: Part of Sand Martin House, Peterborough.

South Cambridgeshire District Council: Part of South Cambs Hall, Cambourne.

Two preferred options have come out of that survey: Pathfinder House at Huntingdonshire District Council and Sand Martin House at Peterborough City Council.

Mr Sweeney went on to say: “The survey appears to show that behaviours and expectations have changed following the Covid pandemic with staff anticipating using an office as a hub to meet, communicate and collaborate rather than a place to spend extensive time working at a desk.

“The survey also revealed that the intended frequency of using an office was varied and it seems reasonable to assume a generic arrangement whereby employees spend two days a week working in an office and three days remotely or at home.

“Consequently, the officer working group has adopted a minimum 40% occupancy requirement to reflect that on average 40 staff will require use of the office at one time.

“Many staff preferred a location somewhere in the A1 corridor from Huntingdon/St Neots to Peterborough. In addition to the findings of the staff survey there is a requirement to be attentive to any equality, diversity or inclusion implications that may arise.”

John Hill, CPCA Director of Business and Skills added: “The offices of the CPCA should be able to cater for a minimum of 40 staff members attending on any one day which equates to approximately 40% of the current staff and the availability of meeting rooms would also be required as an additional facility.

“Workplace regulations require a minimum working space per employee of 11 cubic metres which, in a typical office with 2.4m high ceilings this equates to a floor area requirement of 184 sq.m to accommodate 40 staff, but this does not allow for ancillary factors such as meeting rooms and break-out space.

“Based on this, an assumption of a total floor area requirement of between 465-750 sq. m (5,000-8,000 sq. ft) of floor space.

“The range reflects that some options are likely to share facilities such as meeting rooms, and other options will provide exclusive use of facilities. For comparison the former office at Alconbury had a floor area of 702 sq.m that included meeting rooms and break out areas for exclusive use.”

Cllr Mark Goldsack (Conservative; Cambridgeshire County Council) asked: “You don’t categorically say in the report if the Mayor’s staff currently in the Mayor’s office are part of this accommodation review and therefore part of the entity that you are considering moving into agreement with?”

Mr Sweeney replied: “There is a 12-month lease which commenced on 1 January 2022 which will terminate at the end of the calendar year, with provision to end that lease from 30 June 2022 should we wish to do so.

“The decision to retain or dispose of that office has yet to be concluded, so there is little more I can say in respect of the office or the staff at this time until that decision has been made.”

Cllr Andy Coles (Conservative, Peterborough City Council) asked: “Are your plans for a fixed corporate office site so that you are looking for one location to home the CPCA in future or, are you likely, as in the past pre-COVID days, to be wanting to move meetings from location to location so that they move around the combined authority’s areas of interest and the members are seen to be represented in all parts of the county?”

Mr Hill replied: “Nine to twelve months ago before remote-working really took hold, we were thinking of a hub for the CPCA with some county-wide spokes to it.

“However, once remote-working at home really took hold culturally and in productivity, we moved away from the concept of an office for 100 people – central or distributed – and once we had gone down to 40 persons, we felt that the hub/spoke concept just fell away.”

Following the option appraisal exercise, it was proposed the two highest scoring options be shortlisted for further investigation and more detailed consideration, likely to include negotiating financial terms and full benefits before identifying a preferred option.