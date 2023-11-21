Councillor Nick Sandofrd has four designated charities during his year as Mayor of Peterborough.

A special Caribbean evening was held in Peterborough this week to support the Mayor’s charities.

The evening saw councillors and members of the community gather to raise funds for Mayor Nick Sandford’s designated charities: DeafBlinid UK, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough Environment City Trust and Air Ambulances.

The event took place at The Afro Caribbean Millennium Centre on Dickens Street and was attended by over 50 people, was part of a series, which included a sausage supper in September and a curry evening in October.

A raffle was also held to raise funds alongside the entrance fee.

Guests were entertained by various Caribbean performers, including Mr Vesuvius playing the steel drum as well as, a disco provided by Paston and Walton ward councillor Asif Shaheed and a buffet of Caribbean food.”

Mayor Sandford said: “It was a real fun evening is support of some really very worthwhile causes.