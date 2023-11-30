It sets out six main goals including helping to increase productivity; improving connectivity between communities; reducing emissions to net zero by 2050; protecting the environment with a “well-planned” transport network; helping people make “healthier journeys”; and improving safety.A decision on whether to approve the plan was originally deferred at the request of the Mayor Dr Nik Johnson back in May.The plan was then vetoed by the former leader of Peterborough City Council , Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) in September.However, a change in leadership at the authority saw the Mayor able to gain the support he needed to get the plan approved.At the Combined Authority board meeting this week (November 29th), Councillor Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted), the new leader of Peterborough City Council , said he welcomed the amendments that had been made to the plan.He highlighted specific mentions made about the transport challenges faced in Peterborough and raised that the plan now referenced the city council’s role as the highways authority in Peterborough.

New Peterborough council leader says he won’t introduce congestion charging

Cllr Farooq said the plan made it clear that the city council was the only authority that had the power to implement any transport schemes in the city and was therefore ‘in charge of its own destiny’.He also said the plan was not penalising motorists, referencing plans to improve roads, and later stressed there would be no congestion charging in Peterborough under his leadership.However, not all of the board members were happy with the plan. Councillor Chris Boden (Conservative), leader of Fenland District Council said he was “grateful” some changes had been made, but said he still could not support the plan.He claimed the plan offered a “one size fits all approach” to improving transport across the county, which he said seemed to relate to the needs of Cambridge.He said: “As long as we have a report in here that does have that one size fits all in terms of car disappearance, and the road charging narrative in there, I cannot help feel that we have a continuing war on motorists which I do not believe is appropriate, especially in more rural areas.”Councillor Bridget Smith (Liberal Democrat), leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, argued that by keeping some reference to road charging in the plan it was therefore “futureproofing” it.She said: “It is perfectly obvious, regardless of the colour of future government, road charging in some form is coming as there is no other substantial revenue system to pay for the public transport we hear time and time again residents want.”Cllr Smith also said they needed to “stop talking about the war on motorists” and needed to “start talking about our war on climate change”.She said: “The future is not all about the car, it is challenging in places like Fenland and South Cambridgeshire public transport lamentable, if we are not determined to put it right we are never going to make a difference.”Councillor Anna Smith (Labour), representative from Cambridge City Council, said the plan was not a way to get “Cambridge ideas across the region”, and said it focused on the whole region.When it was put to a vote the plan was passed by a majority of board members, including the required approval from the Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council representatives, as the highways authorities.