Budget reaction: Peterborough Lib Dems criticise “slash and burn” financial plans

Opposition parties have been involved in budget discussions to a greater extent this year but this is still a Conservative budget, reflecting Conservative priorities and has been brought about by over 20 years of mismanagement of the City Council finances by successive Conservative administrations.

The budget shows a “slash and burn” approach to financial management .

There are serious concerns about the deliverability of some of the £3 million worth of cuts in Adult Social Care and Children’s Services, not to mention the impact they may have on some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Cllr Fitgerald’s statement in the PT that “culture is a big drain on our budget” is very revealing and it is reflected in his proposals to “remodel” library provision.

Many of our biggest libraries are only opening for 3 hours a day now, so it’s obvious that the Tories intend to close a number of them.

Yes let’s look at getting volunteers more involved in running them but that will take time and a big arbitrary cut in the budget is not the way to do it.

The budget is also a missed opportunity.

The Council has a strategic priority of getting the city to net zero carbon by 2030, a very ambitious target.

There are lots of ways of doing that by spending money differently not by spending more.

That opportunity has been missed and the fact the Tories are spending £8 million on upgrading the parkways will do nothing for tackling climate change and tells us a lot about their real transport priorities.