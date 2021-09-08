Brown bin and food waste collections remain cancelled for large parts of Peterborough
Brown bin and food waste collections remain cancelled for a large number of residents of Peterborough this week.
The service is still feeling the effects of LGV driver shortages and staff shortages caused by the NHS track and trace app being suffered by Aragon Direct Services.
This week (September 8-10), brown bin collections will remain cancelled, along with food waste collections for residents on their green bin week. ]Both green and black bin collections will remain as normal.
The full schedule is as follows:
Refuse waste- Black bin
Tue Sep 7: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Wed Sep 8: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Thur Sep 9: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Fri Sep 10: Normal service- food and refuse collected
Recyclable waste- Green bin
Tue Sep 7: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Wed Sep 8: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Thur Sep 9: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Fri Sep 10: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled
Garden waste- Brown bin
Tue Sep 7:: Cancelled
Wed Sep 8: Cancelled
Thur Sep 9: Cancelled
Fri Sep 10: Cancelled