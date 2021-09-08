Brown bin and food waste collections remain cancelled for large parts of Peterborough

The service is still feeling the effects of LGV driver shortages and staff shortages caused by the NHS track and trace app being suffered by Aragon Direct Services.

This week (September 8-10), brown bin collections will remain cancelled, along with food waste collections for residents on their green bin week. ]Both green and black bin collections will remain as normal.

The full schedule is as follows:

Refuse waste- Black bin

Tue Sep 7: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Wed Sep 8: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Thur Sep 9: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Fri Sep 10: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Recyclable waste- Green bin

Tue Sep 7: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Wed Sep 8: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Thur Sep 9: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Fri Sep 10: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Garden waste- Brown bin

Tue Sep 7:: Cancelled

Wed Sep 8: Cancelled

Thur Sep 9: Cancelled