Queensgate Shopping Centre is planning to install new sliding doors following concerns about anti-social gatherings out of hours and the temperature inside the centre.

If approved, the doors would cover the entrances from Westgate arcade and Cumbergate, on the opposite side.

Queensgate has said that it has received a number of complaints from tenants about the issues.

Queensgate shopping centre.

The application states: “The doors will assist with improving the climate within the shopping centre as it gets very cold in this part of the centre due to a draught throughout the open area.

"There have been a number of complaints from tenants and installing the doors would provide sufficient insulation to assist with maintaining a suitable and stable temperature inside the shopping centre.

"In addition, there are on-going management issues relating to a concern regarding anti-social behaviour and loitering in this area outside of trading hours.

“Another reason behind the proposal is to improve security and amenity at the shopping centre and to encourage more people to use the Cumbergate entrance.”

The doors would remain open during trading hours to allow users access but would be locked at night.

Queensgate has stated that this would have little adverse impact as the entrances do not lead anywhere outside of business hours as the shutters outside of the Westgate entrance are closed at present.