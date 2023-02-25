A license has been granted to the store in Fletton Quays.

Julia Premier Ltd has been given a license to sell alcohol from its shop in Fletton Quays despite initial objections from residents.

An application for the store, along the Nene Promenade, to sell alcohol between the hours of 7am to 11pm, was submitted in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application drew some backlash from residents, however, due to concerns about rising anti-social behaviour in the area.

Concerns were raised about residents being made to feel unwelcome and unsafe as well as being left liable the state of the surrounding area through the service charge.

One objection read: “Anti-social behaviour and public drinking is already an ongoing issue around the area. People from the public are coming to the gardens of the building, drinking and doing things they shouldn't be, leaving rubbish everywhere and then gaining access to the building and breaking doors or acting like the building is a public access way.

"There are already cases of public drinking, people smoking drugs and doing illegal things around the area. This will likely aggravate the situation by letting people purchase alcohol and take it away to sit in the communal gardens of the surrounding area to drink at any time of day and night potentially causing nuisance, noise and anti-social behaviour for us residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matter was due to be discussed by the Peterborough City Council’s licensing sub-committee on February 3 but the matter was withdrawn and on February 23, the licencing public register was updated to show that a license had been granted.